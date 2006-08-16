Vacations Inc. Launches Premier Properties Program in Winter Park, Colorado

Winter Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --Vacations Inc., a leading vacation rental management company based in Winter Park, Colorado, announces the launch of its Premier Properties Program. This significant venture adds upscale condos, town homes, and private homes to its already impressive portfolio. Such properties exude quality and will meet the needs of the discerning vacationer in search of something exceptional.



Brian Lence, Vice President of Sales & Rental Management for Vacations Inc. says, “The launch of our Premier Properties Program, in the words of Emeril Lagasse, has been designed to “Kick it up a Notch”! As we head toward the start of another ski season, we not only want to highlight the upscale nature of some of our properties to potential guests, but to make current and potential owners of properties that fall into this category aware of our program and services.”



Two brand new quality constructions in the heart of downtown Winter Park will headline the Premier Properties Program. Red Quill Village offers exclusive town homes packed with added features and amenities including private outdoor hot tubs, private decks for the serene mountain experience, gas fireplaces, the latest in entertainment electronics, exquisite modern décor, and 9ft high interior ceilings. Sawmill Station offers distinguished town homes in a peaceful location alongside the Fraser River, and also just a couple of bocks from shopping and restaurants. These brand new units are beautifully decorated, come equipped with contemporary mountain interior furnishings and convey rocky mountain living at its finest.



Vacations Incorporated is one of the longest-established rental management companies in the Winter Park & Fraser Valley. Currently representing in excess of 200 Homeowners and with 35 years experience in the rental management and resort hospitality industry, Vacations Inc is at the forefront in providing memorable winter or summer vacation experiences at, arguably, the best value in town.







