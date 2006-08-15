TEB Media Announces Two New Additions to Its Advisory Board

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --Green Bay, WI – Date – TEB Media LLC (http://www.tebmedia.com), a leading provider of public relations and marketing services for small to mid-sized organizations, today announced George Roberts, president and CEO of Interjuncture Corp. (http://www.interjuncture.com) and Todd Lohenry, president and CEO of First Things First (http://www.putfirstthingsfirst.com) will join the TEB Media adversary board. George Roberts and Todd Lohenry will serve on the board as advisors in the area of public relations and marketing for TEB Media’s SBWire service (http://www.sbwire.com).



“We are pleased to have George Roberts and Todd Lohenry join our advisory board. They are important additions to our board of advisors, bringing with them years of experience with technology marketing and sales,” said Daniel Jones, president and CEO of TEB Media. “Their industry relationships and experiences will help us to better service the public relations and marketing market and achieve our goal of bringing effective and affordable marketing services to small to mid-sized businesses.”



“Having used SBWire to both distribute press releases and read releases for use in our media properties, I can honestly say that it’s a great service,” said George A. Roberts IV, president and CEO of Interjuncture Corp. “I’m thrilled that I will be able to put my experience to work to help shape the future of the service.”



George A. Roberts IV is the president and CEO of Interjuncture Corp, an integrated media company serving the technology industry. Interjuncture is the producer of the HostingCon conference and tradeshow as well as several forthcoming media properties. Mr. Roberts will be advising TEB Media on its tools and technology for publicists and journalists.



“TEB Media’s SBWire service is poised for incredible growth going forward,” said Todd Lohenry, president and CEO of First Things First. “My experience in sales and marketing leadership will help TEB Media position itself to take full advantage of its unique position in the marketplace.”



Todd Lohenry is the president and CEO of First things First, a management consulting firm specializing in helping business develop sales and marketing programs and processes that remove the guesswork from sales by introducing a common language and culture around the sales process. Mr. Lohenry will be advising TEB Media on its sales and marketing efforts and partnership programs.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of public relations and marketing services for small to midsized businesses in the United States and worldwide. TEB Media’s SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) service offers effective and affordable press release distribution services for thousands of firms.



