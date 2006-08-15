ServePath Announces Groundbreaking Service Level Agreement

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2006 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced at the LinuxWorld Conference & Expo® (Booth #444, August 14-17, 2006, Moscone Center) its new Service Level Agreement (SLA), which is unique in the web hosting industry. ServePath is the first provider to offer such a detailed SLA to guarantee specific levels of network performance and service, as well as provide a credit of 100 minutes of free service for any minute of downtime to ensure customer satisfaction.



“ServePath’s SLA is revolutionary because it defines what support means to our customers,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “We aren’t using a fancy brand name to tell you that we’re committed to quality—we’re exhaustively detailing exactly what levels of performance you can expect.”



ServePath’s new SLA promises 100 percent uptime, as specified in the agreement. Details of the SLA include highly technical elements of Internet network performance to dozens of other networks around the world, as ServePath serves customers in more than 100 countries. It also covers support response time, hardware replacement guarantees, domain name services, power availability and performance, cooling and environment, and other services.



“The 10,000% Guaranteed SLA is also unique because it provides for remedies that are the most generous in the industry,” Keagy continued. “Many SLAs only set service levels but don’t back them up with remedies for failure to deliver. ServePath gives you a credit of 100x for every minute of downtime.”



“We stand behind our commitment to quality,” concluded Keagy. “That’s why we tell you what to expect and then back it 10,000%.”



To review ServePath’s new 10,000% Guaranteed™ Service Level Agreement (SLA), please visit www.ServePath.com.



ServePath’s dedicated hosting solutions and managed services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ServePath at www.ServePath.com, or call 1-866-321-7284.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, providing custom solutions and managed services for businesses that need a powerful Internet hosting platform. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years, with offices and its own data center in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



