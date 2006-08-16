Turn Your Resource Editing Process into a One Click Operation

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --Heaventools Software (www.heaventools.com), creator of PE Explorer, announced today version 1.5 of Resource Tuner Console, a tool with a command-line interface for editing of resources in Windows executables.



Resource Tuner Console combines a robust resource editor with intelligent script capabilities. This makes it extremely easy to include it in version control along with the script, removing the need to install a large build tool suite just to modify the properties of the executable files such as version information and icons. All the functionality of Resource Tuner Console is called from within your VBScript. Sample scripts illustrated the editing features can be found within the Resource Tuner Console package. They provide real-world examples demonstrating many of the features available in Resource Tuner Console, and make it a breeze to setup and get running.



It's a great timesaver. It does not require manual opening files. It is 100 times faster than traditional resource editors so you can get onto more important things. Just run a script via a stand-alone command-line exe, and you are done. Resource Tuner Console is a good choice for automating editing of resources because it is well suited for integrating into any build system, and it is not limited in parameters you can use in the command line.



Special resource editing capabilities in Resource Tuner Console 1.5 include replacing embedded XML manifest files, PNG compresed Vista icons, and attention to icon entry ordering. For optimal efficiency, developers can reuse the same subroutines or functions many times in different situations, and instantly update existing resources on existing Windows 32 and 64-bit executable files, or add new ones for several hundred files at once.



More information on all the features of Resource Tuner Console can be found at: http://www.heaventools.com/command-line_resource_editor.htm



Availability and Pricing



Resource Tuner Console is priced at US$199.00 for the Single Developer license. You can purchase Resource Tuner Console securely online at: http://www.heaventools.com/order.htm



Resource Tuner Console runs on Windows 98/NT/2000/XP/2003. An evaluation version has unrestricted functionality and can be downloaded from: http://www.heaventools.com/download.htm



Heaventools Software provides free minor software updates, maintenance releases, and priority technical support for the duration of the 18 month support period.



About Heaventools Software



Founded in 2000, Heaventools Software is dedicated to providing and supporting the highest quality resource editing software available for Windows. One of the core competences of Heaventools Software is our proven ability to be the best that we can be within a narrow specialization area. We have developed a number of targeted advanced solutions for inspection and editing of executable files. Our flagship product, PE Explorer has received excellent feedback from both the press and the development community. Visit Heaventools on the Web at www.heaventools.com



