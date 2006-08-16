BAC / CIMA Event on September 21: The Intersection of Broadcast and Interactive

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --The Broadcast Advertising Club of Chicago (BAC) and Chicago Interactive Marketing Association (CIMA) will host a day full of great speakers and very useful information. Featuring breakfast, two informative panels, cocktails, and our featured keynote speaker will be Joe Uva, President & CEO, OMD Worldwide & President of Omnicom Media. Other speakers include Larry Wert, GM of NBC5 Chicago; Mike Aronow, Director of Sales Development for CBS Radio Digital Media Group; and Deanna Brown, GM for Yahoo! Media Group.



Along with the keynote discussion, the day features two breakout sessions. The first session is about “The Future of Content”. Expert panelists will discuss the future of content in a world where everything is becoming digital and the lines of content owner and content viewer have clearly blurred. The second session focuses on case studies where early adopters have jumped on the bandwagon, making great use of the ability to have broadcast and digital marketing work together.



It’s clear the worlds of Broadcast and Interactive have collided and marketers, agencies, and media companies are moving faster than ever to capitalize on this convergence. This first-annual BAC/CIMA event will explore the intersection of the broadcast and interactive platforms and its impact on consumers and content.



Collectively, the 2 organizations boast over 1,100+ members so this event promises to deliver a prime audience for companies wanting to increase their exposure to the Chicago advertising community.



Prior to joining OMD as the President & CEO of OMD Worldwide, Joe was President, Turner Entertainment Group Sales and Marketing for Turner Broadcasting Sales, Inc., (TBSI). Appointed in 1996, he handled all domestic sales and marketing for TBS Superstation, TNT, Cartoon Network, Turner South and Turner Sports, additionally developing integrated marketing programs and overseeing barter/trade operations. Joe originally joined TBSI in 1984 and served CNN as an Account Executive, a Vice President & Sales Manager, and as Executive Vice President for Sales for CNN/Headline News and the CNN Broadcast Networks. Prior to joining TBSI, Joe was worked for USA Network, McCann-Erickson and Grey Advertising.



CIMA is Chicago's only interactive-centric professional organization dedicated to the enhancement and acceleration of business opportunities, professional development, and exponential networking for the interactive marketing professionals in Chicago. Founded in 1997, CIMA remains one of the veteran interactive associations in the country with critical emphasis on thought-leadership and cross-media outreach through forums, panels and seminars with experts from our Windy City and beyond. Events are held monthly on third Thursdays of most months and we welcome members and non-members alike. You can learn more about CIMA at www.ChicagoIMA.org.



The Broadcast Advertising Club of Chicago is the premiere forum of its type in Chicago. Its 800 plus members include television, radio and cable management and account executives, advertising agency media buyers, supervisors, planners and media directors, television and radio representative firms and clients, as well as numerous others from related fields. The BAC offers industry professionals the opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the industry and network with their peers. Having recently celebrated over 50 years of serving the Chicago community, BAC shows no signs of slowing down as it continually grows and changes to meet the needs of its members in the ever-changing world of advertising. You can learn more about BAC at www.bacchicago.com.



