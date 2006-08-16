Health Conscious Consumers Make For Health Conscious Diners

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --With millions of Americans scanning restaurant menus for healthy options, Frieda’s Foodservice Division can make sure they find them. Whether for a side dish, dessert or the meal itself, Frieda’s specialty produce company has the products that can help create innovative menu choices that are as mouth-watering as they are good for you.



“Look on virtually any restaurant menu these days and you’ll see choices indicated as healthy options,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President and CEO. “Frieda’s has been a part of the trend since the beginning and we pride ourselves on offering products that contribute to making restaurants a healthy place to eat.”



According to Healthy Dining, a Southern California program committed to assisting restaurants in offering a selection of dishes that meet the nutrition guidelines recommended by leading health organizations, what can sometimes be confusing is the items that "appear" healthy on menus but may not be, due to ingredients, portion size, preparation methods and presentation. And that’s where Frieda’s comes in. There is no denying that a fresh fruit salad with Pepino Melon, Cherimoya and Kiwifruit is healthy and there is no preparation or embellishment needed to enjoy. And portion size is never an issue when it comes to fresh vegetable dishes like Roasted Kabocha Squash, Baked Graffiti Eggplant or Sautéed Fennel.



Of course Frieda’s knows that there are those who aren’t interested in the healthy options and would rather go out and enjoy a hand-tossed pizza or a juicy burger, but they’ve got choices for them as well. Forgo the pepperoni and sausage and enjoy a pizza topped with sweet and colorful Sweetooth® Peppers. Enjoy the burger but accompany it with a side of roasted Klamath Pearl Potatoes or Honey-Roasted Cipolline Onions. And for those who just have to have dessert, no matter what the fare, any restaurant can create a signature dessert that starts with some fresh fruit and Frieda’s French-Style Crepes, each with only one gram of fat.



As restaurants begin to increase the appearance of specialty on their menus, Frieda’s will be there to ensure chefs know exactly how to utilize the products to create healthy and delicious meals for their customers. And through the experience of creating The Purple Kiwi Cookbook, Frieda’s has become a reliable source for recipe development, plating and presentation.



“We know specialty and we know what do with it,” said Caplan. “And we can pass that knowledge on to the foodservice industry whether educating them about the endless possibilities of our product line or assisting with heart-healthy recipe development.”



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



