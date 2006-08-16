Local Photographers Fight Hunger with an Auction-Style Fundraiser

Westlake Village, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --It is always good to hear about someone helping others who are in need. Photographer, Bill Margulies has planned an altruistic event where 30 photographers are coming together to donate photographs for a wonderful cause.



PHOTOS FOR HUNGER™ will be an art exhibit combined with a silent and live auction. All proceeds will be going to the Children’s Hunger Fund®, www.childrenshungerfund.org. Sponsor donated items will be sold at the silent and live auctions.



EVENT: “Erasing Hunger One Photo at a Time”™

DATE: Sunday, October 29, 2006

TIME: 2:00 – 6:00 PM

LOCATION: Hyatt Westlake Plaza

880 S. Westlake Blvd.

Westlake, California 91361

805-557-1234



The Westlake Village Hyatt has generously donated ballroom space for this occasion. Light refreshments and beverages will be served. It should be a wonderful occasion for an even more wonderful cause.



Photos for Hunger came about when the organizer, Bill Margulies, “…was visiting with friends Debbie and Ben, one evening and the age-old question… ‘What can we do to help?’ came up. Because I’m a photographer, Debbie suggested maybe I could put together a photo show and donate the money from sales to charity. Ben added it’s possible other photographers might want to participate. It was in that conversation that PHOTOS FOR HUNGER was born. Today, I am grateful to all the people who have come together to help make this event a reality and success.”



The Children’s Hunger Fund®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is committed to helping children across America and around the world. In addition to programs in 38 states within the U.S., children in more than 100 countries have benefited in some way from their program services.



Being one of the most cost-effective non-profit organizations in existence, the Children’s Hunger Fund has an administrative budget of less than 1%! Thus, ninety-nine cents of every charitable dollar goes directly toward helping children.



The Westlake Hyatt will be a gathering place where photographers and the public come together for a mutual goal. This is where a unique opportunity exists for an artist and buyer to collectively help those in need. Because of the urgency of the hunger problem, dedicated people of many backgrounds have donated their time, effort and skills to making PHOTOS FOR HUNGER a reality.



Photos for Hunger is the first of annual events to follow. For more information or to become involved as a sponsor or donor please contact: Bill Margulies at 805-482-8284 or by email:billmargulies@juno.com.



All media inquiries can go to Mona Loring of M. Loring Communications 805-231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.



