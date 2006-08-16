UtilityServe Offers the First True Utility Computing Service

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --UtilityServe, the hosting industry pioneer of N-Tier utility computing, today announced at the LinuxWorld Conference & Expo® (Booth #444, August 14-17, 2006, Moscone Center) the availability of the first true utility computing service. Based on a new grid operating system, UtilityServe is the first hosting service to enable customers to use a browser to easily build, deploy, manage and scale Web applications on demand, and pay only for the computing resources they need. By eliminating the traditional IT resource and cost barriers associated with owning and maintaining hardware infrastructure, UtilityServe enables customers to focus on providing applications and growing their businesses.



“UtilityServe offers many advantages over the state-of-the-art in colocation and dedicated servers,” said John Keagy, president, UtilityServe. “As the newest division of ServePath, one of the original pioneers in another revolutionary server outsourcing movement, dedicated servers, UtilityServe is positioned to once again advance the industry with dramatic further improvements in scalability, flexibility, and improved costs.”



The UtilityServe hosting service enables IT managers, open source enablers, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Web 2.0 start-ups to easily run and scale existing Web applications, add and remove resources at any time, and pay only for the memory resources they use to run applications. The UtilityServe hosting service is available in three packages starting at $99.00 per month, and offers an impressive list of hosting industry firsts:



• First to provide pay-as-you-go computing on a per GB hour basis

• First to guarantee unlimited CPU power for applications

• First to offer an unlimited number of servers, nodes and tiers



“The dedicated server industry provided order-of-magnitude improvements in server computing, but utility computing is the Holy Grail,” said Keagy. “Grid computing has been a great theory, and we're wonderfully excited to finally make it a reality with UtilityServe.”



“UtilityServe shares 3Tera’s vision of true utility services enabling anyone to operate and scale Web applications on demand,” said Vlad Miloushev, president & CEO, 3Tera, Inc. “UtilityServe is pioneering a new generation of hosting services by being first to leverage 3Tera’s revolutionary AppLogic grid operating system to provide utility computing that allows users to instantly build, deploy, scale and manage N-Tier Web applications without owning or operating hardware infrastructure.”



About the UtilityServe Hosting Service

The UtilityServe hosting service is based on new technology from 3Tera that enables commodity servers to be converted into scalable, highly available grids that run and scale existing Web applications. With a browser and basic IT skills, UtilityServe customers can, for the first time, visually assemble software directly into portable applications that can scale from a fraction of a server to hundreds of servers with a single command. Users can start from a single server and easily add servers to the grid as their businesses grow and they need more resources.



About UtilityServe

UtilityServe is the pioneer of N-Tier utility computing, providing the first true utility computing service. As the newest division of ServePath, one of the original pioneers in another revolutionary server outsourcing movement, dedicated servers, UtilityServe is positioned to once again advance the state-of-the-art with dramatic further improvements in scalability, flexibility, and improved costs. For more information, please visit www.UtilityServe.com.



