Dogs Made Easy! - Book Trains the Owner - Not the Dog

Marfa, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --“Dogs…Made Easy!” is a concise, easy-to-read book on dog training by Kathie Compton , behavior consultant and owner of mARFa Dog Training in Marfa, Texas. Unlike most “sit and stay” dog training books, this manual trains the owner to observe and understand their dog.



The author says, “The old days of training your dog by slapping him with a rolled up newspaper are over. Contemporary gentle training methods rely on the owner understanding dog psychology and how to communicate effectively with their dog.”



In thirteen concise chapters, topics include "Exchanging Body Language with Your Dog", "Housetraining - 'P' is for Puppy", "Understanding Collars and Leashes", "Simple Solutions to Common Problems".



Kathie Compton is recognized by the Certification Council for Pet Dog Trainers and the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. Her certifications require continuing education in the fields of dog behavior and contemporary training methods and techniques.



Whether you are a new dog owner or just want to improve the relationship with your dog, “Dogs…Made Easy!” will help give you a dog’s-eye view of life.



Dogs…Made Easy! A New Owner’s Manual

64 pages with photos

ISBN 0-9786557-0-2

Fly ‘n Dog Studio, Publisher

Contact 800-667-9464

www.texasdogtrainer.com



