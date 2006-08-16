Corporate Event Management Services Expand

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --Corporate event planning and management are necessary and time-consuming undertakings for companies preparing to launch their new marketing or product training campaigns. It is, therefore, important for companies to consider the benefits of outsourcing when corporate event management will be required. Professionals in the corporate event planning and management industry can offer years of experience along with a vast network of contacts who greatly reduce the time and energy companies need to expend in making their events a success.



EventPro's specialization in corporate event management has become a trusted resource for organizations which regularly engage in large and medium-scale marketing or product training events. In many cases, their clients require management and planning for corporate events in numerous cities during a certain period. This is why EventPro has established offices in six major US cities, to assist with any cross-country corporate event management needs.



"The Houston and San Jose EventPro offices had been satellites for supporting the corporate event planning and management efforts of other offices," states Bob Irvin, EventPro's president. "These days, these offices are fully-functioning, handling far more than just support for the corporate event management needs of other offices."



According to Mr. Irvin, "San Jose and Houston now originate a substantial amount of our corporate event planning and management projects. Like with our other four located in Indianapolis, Boston, Dallas, and White Plains, New York, they can be trusted to assist organizations with every aspect of their corporate event management and planning needs."



A leader in the corporate event management and mobile marketing industries for over a decade, EventPro's name has become synonymous with corporate event planning, mobile marketing tours and custom trailer construction.



EventPro, Inc.

9000 Keystone Crossing, Suite 650

Indianapolis, IN 46240

(317) 580-0006

http://www.eventpro.com



