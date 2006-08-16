Search Marketing Firm Launches Web Traffic Academy To Offer Affordable Search Engine Marketing Training Solutions

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --Search Engine Marketing (a.k.a. search engine optimization or Internet Marketing) has become big business over the past decade with billions of dollars spent each year by companies – large and small, in an effort to capitalize on the already searching consumer market. According to the Search Engine Marketing Professionals Organization, $5.75 Billion was spent on search engine marketing and they estimate that this figure will increase to $11 Billion by 2010.



In an effort to help clients that would rather invest this money in training their staff to manage or implement search marketing campaigns internally, The Web Traffic Team, a professional search engine marketing firm, has partnered with online training specialists JER Group, Inc. to create The Web Traffic Academy™. This new online education center currently offers over a dozen Internet Marketing and Search Engine Optimization Courses, in combination with eMarketing, Internet, Web Master and Search Marketer Certifications enabling companies to empower web and marketing professionals to understand the process in greater detail as they look at how to spend their web marketing dollars or implement certain aspects of a search marketing plan, saving their companies potentially thousands of dollars annually.



Anthony Kirlew, founder of The Web Traffic Team states “The more you know about any given industry (where you spend money), the more savvy of a customer you will be”, noting that he enjoys talking to customers that know exactly what they want when it comes to search engine marketing. “I respect a professional who comes to me and says I am an expert in my field, but I only know enough about search engine marketing to know that I need help from your company.”



The Web Traffic Academy courses are also ideal for the “do-it-yourselfer” who runs a small business, has some basic web skills and lots of time to learn, but needs to know where to look. Visit www.WebTrafficAcademy.com for more information.



