Carl Blackburn’s Neo Classics 2007 Couture Collection Unveiled at PearlmansJewelers.com

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2006 --California designer Carl Blackburn has announced the public unveiling of his Neo Classics™ 2007 Couture Collection at PearlmansJewelers.com. Handcrafted in 18k gold and set with dazzling F/VVS diamonds, Blackburn’s new collection celebrates tradition while staying richly attuned to the passions of today. “Craftsmanship and attention to detail” are what define Carl Blackburn, says Bill Pearlman, president of Pearlman’s Jewelers. “The Neo Classics are simply beautiful. Across the line the most beautiful collection of wedding bands and accessories I've seen.”



Established in 1930 in Battle Creek, Michigan, Pearlman’s Jewelers has long been among the United States most respected jewelers. In recent years they have led the online fine jewelry industry with their 4,700+ page luxury website, featuring 52 of the world’s hottest jewelry designers. Carl Blackburn has nothing but praise for Bill Pearlman and Pearlman’s Jewelers. “When we had to decide where the Neo Classics Collection™ would make its public debut, I immediately thought of Bill. The respect and devotion that he’s earned from customers is truly amazing. Few other jewelers are so forward thinking in matching new technologies with the traditional jeweler’s role of finding that perfect piece of jewelry to honor life’s unforgettable moments.”



The Neo Classics Collection™ is a new milestone for Carl Blackburn, whose revivalist designs helped fire the vintage-inspired jewelry trend in recent years. The designer’s signature hand-milgraining, hand-engraving, and fine filigree are taken to new artistic heights in a brilliant array of engagement rings, eternity bands, earrings, and necklaces. Garden and floral motifs feature prominently, as well as iconic symbols harmonized by a sensuous honey-comb mesh. “With the Neo Classics, I wanted to create a collection that was refined and elegant, as well as playful and enchanting,” says Blackburn. “Jewelry that will be adored today and cherished tomorrow.”

