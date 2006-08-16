“Content Management and the World Enterprise” Is Theme of November 2006 CM Professionals Boston Summit

Silver Spring, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2006 --Content Management Professionals (CM Pros), the international content management community of practice, today announced the theme of its sixth Summit: Content Management and the World Enterprise. The full-day event takes place Monday 27 November 2006, co-located with the Gilbane Conference on Content Technologies (www.gilbaneboston.com) at the Westin Copley Place hotel in Boston, MA, USA.



“As information technology advances, there is a huge need for organizations to understand how to organize, manage and integrate content into enterprise applications,” says Frank Gilbane, President & CEO of Gilbane Group, Inc. (www.gilbane.com). “The only way this need can be met is through well-informed content management professionals, sharing their experiences and expertise. This is why CM Pros is so important, why the summits are so valuable, and why we are happy to support the CM Pros Summits alongside our conferences. This year’s theme complements our program and the growing interest of conference attendees in content globalization issues."



Designed to support business leaders as they grapple with an evolving global marketplace, the CM Pros Fall 2006 Summit addresses the growing requirement for multinational strategies, including language translation and content localization. CM Pros anticipates a record-breaking response to its Fall 2006 Summit Call for Papers (www.cmprofessionals.org/events/summit/fall2006/), as well as an unprecedented number of attendees. This year’s Summit presenters will engage participants in a full complement of interactive sessions including keynote presentations and panel discussions as well as expert, facilitator-led roundtables and workshops.



“In content management terms, globalization is a mix of localization, content re use, and organizational and procedural challenges,” said Erik M. Hartman, President of the CM Pros Board of Directors and Director of Hartman Communicatie (www.hartman-communicatie.nl). “At this Summit, many content management experts from all over the world will share their knowledge about these challenges with the Summit attendees.”



About CM Professionals:

Founded in 2004, with nearly 800 members, CM Pros provides information, expertise, and support to global content management practitioners and related professionals and the organizations they serve. Through peer-to-peer knowledge exchange, educational events, and advocacy of respected practices, the association fosters a better understanding of this critically important discipline. Join CM Pros on the Web at www.cmprofessionals.org. To register for this important event, visit www.cmprofessionals.org/events/summit/fall2006/. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Scott Abel, VP of CM Pros, at vicepresident@cmprofessionals.org.



