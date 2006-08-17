Client Hails Luxoft Relationships and Share Their Vision at Luxoft Customer Advisory Board

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2006 --Major clients, representing more than 95% of its annual revenue, gathered for Luxoft’s annual Customer Advisory Board to share their insight into strategic and business development initiatives of Russia’s leading technology services provider.



Held at Tallinn, Estonia, the annual Luxoft Customer Advisory Board (CAB) session created an informal, yet effective, collaborative environment for Luxoft customers to provide feedback on Luxoft’s strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities. With large clients as IBM, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, and T-Mobile, the CAB also hosted smaller product development companies, such as Ping Identity, M&O, and others.



At the event, separate presentations by Boeing and Ping Identity emphasized the value of long-lasting partnerships and Luxoft’s technical expertise, commitment to service, and outstanding personnel.



“As a service provider, we value candid input from our customers as that fuels our ongoing improvement” said Dmitry Loschinin, President and CEO, Luxoft. “We’re delighted that nearly all of our customers felt strongly enough about their relationship with Luxoft to participate. By working together to make Luxoft and its offerings even more compelling, the partnership between us becomes more productive.”



The board meeting also provided a forum for Luxoft customers to sound off on key industry issues such as human resources, emerging industry trends, and corporate positioning. “It was a very useful event that enhanced my confidence in Luxoft as a business partner” commented Slava Muchnik, Vendor Manager at T-Mobile UK.



About Luxoft



Luxoft, founded in 2000, is a global software developer and IT services exporter with operations in the US, UK, Ukraine and Russia. Luxoft has the world’s largest delivery capabilities in Russia and CIS.



Luxoft provides a full range of custom software development services and enjoys long-term relationships with clients including some of the best-known global business leaders, such as Boeing, Deutsche Bank, IBM and Dell. Luxoft also works closely with many mid-size growth companies and independent software vendors (ISVs).



Luxoft’s software development processes meet the highest quality standards, and the company was the first in Europe to achieve Level 5 CMMI quality certification. Luxoft runs research and offshore development centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Dubna, Omsk, as well as in Kiev and Odessa, Ukraine.



For additional information please visit our site at www.luxoft.com.



