Basketball Goal Experts Offer Advice Online

Noblesville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Questions about quality and features are answered by the basketball goal experts everyday at Basketball Goal Store.com. These questions generally concern the features of the Goalrilla Goals, which are known as the premium systems of the industry. The store's Goalrilla experts are always happy to address such questions, but felt that customers might appreciate having the basic information available at their fingertips. Therefore, they have added a section to their website entitled 'Ask the Basketball Goal Experts'. It is expected that people interested in high quality basketball goals will find it very helpful.



"Consumers often find it unbelievable that Goalrilla Goals can actually include a 'portability' feature if they have been installed at a residence," states Bill Gibson, one of the Goalrilla experts. "Such a feature is hard for people to imagine. That's why they contact our basketball goal experts." In explaining this feature, Goalrilla expert Gibson states, "It's a simple matter of installing only one of the goal's base components in concrete. When it comes time to move the system to another location, the goal is simply pulled out from its concrete base. A new base component is fixed in concrete at the new location and the goal is simply slid into it."



Further details about this feature and others can be reviewed on their 'Ask the Basketball Goal Experts' webpage. Otherwise, one of their Goalrilla experts will be more than happy to provide answers via telephone or email. "It's all part of the prestige of being basketball goal experts," jokes Gibson. "We're here to help our customers understand the full value of Goalrilla Goals."



ABOUT

Basketball Goal Store.com is a web-based resource created by Recreation Unlimited of Noblesville, Indiana to provide individuals excellent discounts on Goalrilla Goals, as well as an opportunity to become more familiar with basketball hoops before making a purchase. Although it is a web service, living people work there and are more than happy to personally speak with customers rather than hide behind an internet shopping cart. Call (800) 689-0281 to test them.



CONTACT

Basketball Goal Store.com

15150 Herriman Boulevard

Noblesville, IN 46060

Toll Free: (800) 689-0281

www.basketballgoalstore.com



