HEPA Air Filters Now Available Online

Clayton, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Installation of HEPA indoor air purifiers is just the first step in keeping a building or home healthy. Regular replacement of the HEPA air filters is part of the routine maintenance for keeping the indoor environment allergen-free. Sometimes finding replacements is the trickiest part of owning air filtration systems. Pure Air Systems, Inc. now makes it easier for owners of indoor air purifiers to find and buy HEPA air filters by making them available online.



"The obvious time to replace HEPA air filters is in the fall between the periods of running the air conditioner and then the furnace," states Don Musilli, owner of Pure Air Systems. "They need to be changed at least once per year in order to maintain the healthy benefits of having HEPA indoor air purifiers. Unfortunately, people frequently lose track of time and then scramble to find replacement HEPA air filters." He adds, "by making the replacements available online, we hope to make the process easier for owners of air filtration systems."



It is often the case that when homeowners are unable to easily find the proper replacements, they become discouraged or lose interest in maintaining their HEPA indoor air purifiers. In many cases, several months or years go by before they get around to changing out the filters. This defeats the purpose of having an air filtration system in the first place. "The easy online availability of replacement HEPA air filters is Pure Air's effort to allow its customers to get the most out of their investment," states Musilli.



Now is the time to get prepared for the change of seasons. A visit to Pure Air's website will make the air filtration systems aspect of fall's duties go smoother so that the coming winter months will be healthier.



Pure Air Systems, Inc. has been manufacturing HEPA air filtration systems since the technology's infancy for both commercial and residential applications. With over 20 years in the industry, Pure Air Systems, Inc. understands that customers want high-quality HEPA air purifiers and high-quality information.



