The Impact of Smart Marketing

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2006 --When it comes to marketing, what small business owners don’t know can ultimately hurt them. “The Art of Smart Marketing, what small business owners must know to get customers and sell products”, is an Ebook that makes marketing solutions doable for time and money-strapped small business owners, home-business entrepreneurs, and independent contractors. It is the first publication in a coaching and motivational series to focus on the key marketing issues impacting small business owners in various industries.



“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a life time”. This ancient Chinese proverb defines my passion for working within the small business community, says author Sonya Carmichael Jones. “My goal is to develop resources that are easily accessible to anyone with an internet connection and ambition.”



“The Art of Smart Marketing, what small business owners must know to get customers and sell products” outlines strategies for reaching target markets; gives step by step instructions for building a marketing plan; and list numerous uncommon resources that help businesses expand their customer base. The book also features several interactive sections where readers have an opportunity to build their marketing skills through practice.



The book is available now and is available at http://www.booklocker.com/books/2585.html. Readers can view book content prior to placing an order.



Sonya Carmichael Jones is an independent copywriter, marketing strategist, and success coach for the small and home-based business community. She facilitates marketing clinics, develops marketing campaigns, and writes for various trade magazines and newspapers.



If you would like to speak with Sonya about her provocative viewpoints, please contact her at info(at)marketingbuddha.com.



