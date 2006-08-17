Barnyard Sound Effects Made Available on Screaming Bee Web Site

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of a new product, Farm Animal Sounds, an audio add-on for the award-winning product MorphVOX Voice Changer. The new software module contains eleven barnyard animal sound effects. The Screaming Bee Web site provides more information on this audio component and access to a free download.



“We often get requests for this MorphVOX add-on,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “Farm Animal Sounds will definitely be a fun product for a number of our online chatters.”



Farm Animal Sounds will generate a good laugh from gamers or people who use instant messaging. It is especially designed for use in online games and audio instant messaging. Users can now broadcast sound effects like the big cow moo, chicken, donkey and more.



This plug-and-play add-on can be downloaded from the Screaming Bee Web site and easily installed. After very little setup time, these sound effects can be quickly used online and in game. Further information on the Farm Animal Sounds audio component can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/farmanimalsounds.aspx .



Screaming Bee has come out with many new themed Fantasy and Science Fiction product add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects. Add-ons are free and can be downloaded from Screaming Bee.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com .



