BFO Sign, Seal and Deliver PDFs with New PDF Library Release

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are delighted to present version 2.7.1 of their famed PDF Library. Documents can now be signed and date-stamped with the PDF Library, and the authenticity of those documents verified.



CTO Mike Bremford, says “Acrobat 7 added support for Digital Signature timestamps, and now so have we. We’ve also added the ability to “remotely sign” a PDF via a web service, which means you can keep your precious private key safe on the server where it belongs.”



Other highlights include better support for PDF/A to match improvements made in Acrobat 7.07 and even faster PDF to TIFF conversion when using the BFO PDF Viewer.



You can download a free fully functional trial version of the PDF Library Extended Edition and PDF Viewer at http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk