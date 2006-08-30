20nine Design Captures New Business

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --From branding and direct mail campaigns to magazine and website designs, 20nine Design Studios, LLC (www.20nine.com) of Conshohocken, Pa., continues to land notable clients; two in the education industry. Most recently, 20nine began work for Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Delaware Valley College and Stonebridge Bank.



20nine expands its educational industry reach with several large initiatives for The Academy of Notre Dame de Namur (www.ndapa.org), a Catholic, independent college preparatory school in Villanova, Pa. 20nine will work with the “Teach Them What They Need to Know for Life” capital campaign which includes concepts, a brochure, a donor newsletter, alumni magazine inclusion and campus signage. The campaign raises money for the Academy endowment fund and campus improvements. In addition, 20nine will design a senior brochure, pledge card, and new identity package. For the Admissions Department, 20nine will handle branding, advertisement designs, media plan refinement, and a direct mail campaign.



20nine will design Delaware Valley College’s (www.devalcol.edu) Continuing Education brochures for Fall 06, Spring 07, Summer 07 and Fall 07. In addition, 20nine will develop a direct mail program promoting Delaware Valley College’s Teacher Certification Internship Program. Delaware Valley College is a private, state-aided, four-year college in Doylestown, Pa.



After completing several collateral marketing projects for Stonebridge Bank, 20nine was recently retained to handle direct mail, posters, brochures and other self-promotional materials. With this new contract, Stonebridge is also calling on 20nine’s strategic website redesign talents. Stonebridge Bank (www.stonebridgebank.com) is positioned as the Delaware Valley's Local Internet Bank™, combining community banking with advanced online technology.



20nine Design Studios, LLC (www.20nine.com) is a branding and graphic design firm that keeps clients connected to their brands through strategic, highly-creative and quality design solutions. 20nine prides itself on providing quality service through direct designer-to-client communications. Some of the clients they have worked with include the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Tasty Baking Company, Bentley Systems, Ballard Spahr, Pennsylvania Convention Center and Visitors Authority, Neoware Systems and others. 20nine focuses on a cutting edge yet innate insight of their clients’ industries.



