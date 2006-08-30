ShindigZ Launches CostumesbyShindigZ.com

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2006 --As this year’s Halloween season gears up, more Americans than ever are preparing to celebrate the haunting holiday with creative costumes for parties and trick or treating. In response to the growing demand, ShindigZ, an Indiana party supply catalog and e-commerce company, is taking this spooky holiday by storm with its August launch of a new costumes website, CostumesbyShindigZ.com.



With more than 80 years in the party business, costumes are nothing new to the world’s largest party superstore. What is evident, though, is the continued dramatic growth in Halloween products and costumes sales. In 2005, the company saw a double digit increase in Halloween sales from 2004, prompting them to launch a new website dedicated to costumes to provide a focused store to their customers.



“More than half of our customers celebrate Halloween,” said Jeanice Croy, ShindigZ president. “Our new website lets us respond to the immense demand by providing several hundred costumes in a variety of sizes in easy-to-shop categories. We even designed exclusive costumes of our own, so customers will only find them on our website.”



It’s not just kids celebrating this holiday — adults and teens play a large role in Halloween. While the company forecasts high sales in children’s costumes, including both its licensed costumes and exclusive costumes, ShindigZ is also expecting to see the continued growth of its adult costume sales through Costumes by ShindigZ. In fact, costumes for couples, groups, and families are showing a steady increase over last year.



“So far, pirates, superheroes, and the Wizard of Oz seem to be the hottest costumes this year for kids and adults,” said Croy. “Not only are these themes popular right now in the world, but they’re also great because they offer lots of choices for couples and groups. One of our customers told us she’s planning for the whole family to dress up in a Superman theme – even her dog!”



In addition to affordable costumes, CostumesbyShindigZ.com features accessories, Halloween decorations, and party supplies for the ultimate costume party. The website also offers $3.99 shipping on all orders, a creative costume contest where the winner will receive a $200 gift certificate, and an interactive poll about costumes. And in true ShindigZ fashion, Costumes by ShindigZ offers its party planning services for free. Anyone in need of costume suggestions, Halloween party planning advice, and more can contact the company’s party planners for individualized expert advice.



About ShindigZ

Since 1926, ShindigZ has been America’s leading supplier of prom and party supplies. Its family of brands includes Stumps Prom, Stumps Spirit, Everything Elementary, ShindigZ, BirthdayZ by ShindigZ, BannerZ by ShindigZ, Costumes by ShindigZ, Celebration Fantastic, Prom Wishes, American Prom, and SpiritLine. It ships products from its facilities in South Whitley, Ind. across the United States and around the world to 55 countries. With more than 36,000 products, eight different catalogs, and 12 distinct websites, it provides customers with the complete party solution. For more information about ShindigZ, go to www.stumpsparty.com.





