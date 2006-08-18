MarketingExperiments.com Free Web Clinic to Address the Optimization of Free Trial Offer Pages

ATlantic Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Marketers have found consumers will rarely say no to a free, no-obligation trial period subscription, but how can marketers further capitalize on an already successful offer page? MarketingExperiments.com (MEC) will host an online teleconference Wednesday August 23, 2006 at 4:00 p.m. EST to address how marketers can optimize free trial offer pages and dramatically increase conversions.



"Many online services offer free trial periods as their primary incentive and strategy to attract new subscribers or customers," said Nick Usborne, senior editor at MEC. "Because these offers are often successful on their own it is easy for marketers to grow complacent in their efforts to take conversion rates to the next level. This teleconference will teach marketers how to significantly lift the performance of their offer pages without having to change the offer itself.



The one-hour teleconference will also cover specific design and copy improvements that will further optimize and increase revenues from free trial offer pages.



Those interested in attending the free Web clinic can sign up at

https://www.gotomeeting.com/register/883161440.



MarketingExperiments.com has been named one of 2005's best online marketing sites by KnowThis.com and tests every conceivable methodology to determine which online strategies and tactics are the most successful to improve site traffic, conversion and product sales.



About MarketingExperiments.com

MarketingExperiments.Com is an online marketing research laboratory dedicated to discovering "what really works" in Internet marketing. MEC engages in primary and secondary research and publishes results in the Marketing Experiments Journal. To conduct relevant, practical experiments, MEC partners with clients such as the New York Times, Reuters News Service LLC, and USA Health Care. MarketingExperiments.com is a member of the MEC Labs Group and a division of Digital Trust, Inc. For more information, please visit www.MarketingExperiments.com.

