20nine Hires Tracy Jackson as Graphic Designer

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2006 --20nine Design Studios, LLC of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania enlarges its graphic design team with Tracy Jackson. Jackson will assist the team with client relations, logo design and other creative projects.



“With Tracy’s versatile education and experience, we look forward to adding her to our team of graphic designers and bringing in her fresh ideas and energy,” says Greg Ricciardi, 20nine Design’s managing partner.



While a senior at Kutztown University, Jackson sharpened her skills as a designer of the University’s Annual Art and Literary Magazine. Jackson also worked as a freelance designer for both the Department of Geography and the Office of Public Engagement at Kutztown University.



Jackson received her Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from Penn State University, a Master of Science in Athletic Training from West Virginia University, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design from Kutztown University.



She currently resides in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In her spare time Jackson enjoys exercising, hiking, dance, theater and reading horror novels.



20nine Design Studios

20nine is committed to connecting consumers to our clients’ brand. Utilizing strategic, highly-creative, design solutions, we also help our clients become more closely identified with their own brands. We deliver superior service by establishing direct communication between our designers and our clients—no middlemen are involved. 20nine’s creative process is fun, energetic, inventive, and unique resulting in a final product of superior quality and professionalism. With a cutting-edge approach, the 20nine team has the prodigious ability to anticipate our clients’ needs and exceed their expectations. Our mantra is simple: we are successful only when our clients prosper.

