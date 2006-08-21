TransWorldNews, Inc. Has Announced Its Agreement With Findit, Inc. To Create the World’s Largest Online Marketplace Directory

Monroe, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --TransWorldNews, Inc. has announced it has entered into an agreement with Findit, Inc. to sell listings in the Findit Marketplace directory exclusively online. Through the Findit Marketplace directory, businesses and individuals can create their own online advertisement that includes pictures and a description in their listing. All listings in the new directory will be customized to target specific categories, industries and geographic locations to facilitate individual searches.



The agreement designates TransWorldNews, Inc. as the exclusive online seller of advertisement listings in the Findit Marketplace directory.



As an initial offering to any company or business that creates their listing in the new Findit Marketplace directory, TransWorldNews, Inc. has introduced a limited time rate of less than $1.00 a week. By registering through TransWorldNews for $49.95 your listing will appear for one year in the Findit directory and be included in the TransWorldNews Profile section.



Fourteen cents a day will put your advertisement in the most comprehensive online directory available, Findit. Fourteen cents a day allows you to publish your name, address, phone number, hours of operation, URL, email address, a written description of your organization and pictures. For fourteen cents a day your advertisement reaches millions of potential clients.



With the average cost of advertising in popular media outlets exceeding many company and business budgets, the opportunity to place a detailed ad through Findit affords every business the luxury of premium publicity.



Businesses and companies that already utilize the newswire service and press release distribution of TransWorldNews, its ecommerce site TWNkeys and the new community site TWNpeople have registered in the Findit Marketplace directory. With the added exposure costing less than $1.00 per week advertising has never been more affordable.



Whether you’re a local business looking for exposure in your area or a global company looking to expand your market base, the Findit directory provides you with the ideal forum.



All advertisement listings can be created within minutes on TransWorldNews. By including your company or business name, address, phone number, web site and email address it becomes easy to be found on Findit. Companies and businesses can also upload pictures and include helpful tips that may assist clients and customers in the information section.



To have your company or business name listed in the Findit directory with your address, phone number, web site, email address, description and pictures as well as inclusion in the TransWorldNews Profile section for $49.95 go to:



https://www.transworldnews.com/fireg.aspx



TransWorldNews accepts payment through PayPal and most major credit cards.



After you process your registration.your listing will be included in the Findit directory for an entire year from its first posting.













