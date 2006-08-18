TRiTON, RBS Companies Choose Michael Saunders & Co. For Downtown Sarasota Luxury Project

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Brent Virkus, spokesperson for the recently revealed One Palm ultra-luxury condominium and retail complex to be built on Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota , has announced that sales and marketing of the exclusive residences he plans will be in the capable hands of the Gulf Coast’s leading Real Estate firm, Michael Saunders & Company.



Virkus, president of TRiTON Companies who, along with RBS Companies, submitted One Palm plans to the Sarasota City Planning Department last week, said, “One of the best assets of TRiTON and RBS is our ability to recognize talented people wherever and whenever we initiate a project of this magnitude. Clearing the $3 billion annual sales threshold certainly qualifies Michael Saunders. We’re delighted to be working with such an exceptional team.”



One Palm will offer sophisticated living in downtown Sarasota with a multitude of on-site and nearby amenities meant to enhance cultural richness. The majority of residences will fall between one and two million dollars..



Michael Saunders, the dynamic force behind the company that bears her name, said, “In One Palm, we see what a creative developer can do to bring fresh and innovative residential concepts to our thriving downtown. It will be perfect for those who enjoy the convenience and pace of urban living but prefer the ambiance of a neighborhood. The location just couldn’t be better. We are looking forward to working with Brent, TRiTON Companies and RBS in presenting this exceptional community to the market.” One Palm construction is slated to commence in January 2007.



About Michael Saunders & Company

Founded in 1976, Michael Saunders & Company is a privately held, independent real estate brokerage firm with annual sales volume in excess of $3.2 billion. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the Company is comprised of six divisions including New Homes & Condominiums, Residential Sales, The Commercial Group, the International Group, Resort Management and Relocation; affiliate companies MSC Title, MSC Mortgage, Michael Saunders Securities Corp., and M. Lynn Referrals; and 16 real estate branch offices.



The New Homes & Condominiums Division was formed in 1996 and currently represents 21 new communities along Florida’s Gulf Coast and now the Dominican Republic’s eastern shore. Providing comprehensive planning, marketing and sales services, the group works hand-in-hand with the area’s most respected developers. For more information, visit www.thesaunderscollection.com.







