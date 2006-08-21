Encodex Technologies Has Achieved Microsoft Certified Gold Partner Status

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --Encodex Technologies today announced it has attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program with a competency in Data Management. As a Certified Gold partner, Encodex has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to deliver on customers’ needs.



While announcing this achievement Arun Joshi, CEO Encodex Technologies said "Today with the rapid pace of enterprise application deployment , companies are looking for ways of capturing and analyzing business data in the most efficient and timely manner. Encodex Technologies has been working towards making business processes simpler, scalable and efficient."



Adding further he mentioned that "Analyzing the current business needs we have developed solutions using Microsoft technologies for Data Management reporting and analysis. This certified GOLD partner status allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers and other partners".



Defining goals of his organization, Arun Joshi wants to put his company’s focus on “Managed IT” theme. Encodex will provide full “life-cycle solutions” from business assessment to solution design, and deployment and asset disposal.



Encodex technologies, since establishing it’s offshore design center in 2003 in Pune India, has been delivering solutions for small to medium size U.S. clients.



About Encodex Technologies:

Encodex Technologies, A Microsoft Certified GOLD Partner is a global software development and information technology outsourcing company providing database driven CMS, Web Applications and Customized Software solutions using Microsoft Technologies to enterprises worldwide. Encodex offers the ability to leverage high quality software engineering and Software Programming talent at low cost. Equipped with latest development tools and setup, Encodex has offshore design center in Pune, India.



