Reksoft Deepens its Microsoft Expertise by Earning a Custom Development Competence

St.Petersburg, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Reksoft (St. Petersburg, Russia) announced that it had earned Custom Development Solutions Competency.



"Custom Development Solutions" is a new competency developed by Microsoft this year is designed for companies who is delivering unique customized software solutions through software development and enterprise integration, software application quality assurance (testing) and enterprise application architecture.



Reksoft, with one of the most experienced teams in Microsoft technologies in Russia, uses a wide spectrum of Microsoft technologies and frameworks - .NET 2.0, SharePoint collaboration services, BizTalk, Microsoft Dynamics-NAV and Microsoft CRM. This technology portfolio allows Reksoft to deliver end-to-end IT solutions, fully adjusted to end customer needs. As an example, Reksoft pioneers emerging Microsoft technologies, such as Microsoft Office 12, Windows Workflow Foundation and SharePoint Services v.3 in a number of projects for Fujitsu Siemens Computers.



Reksoft has been Microsoft partner since 2002 and has had so far two proven competencies: “ISV/Software Solutions” and “Microsoft Business Solutions”, the latter stressed Reksoft experience in deploying Microsoft Dynamics-NAV and Microsoft CRM - customer relationship management.



Reksoft competency in ISV/Software Solutions proved the company’s ability to develop and market packaged software solutions based on Microsoft technologies. One of the top examples was call accounting and billing solutions of the Barsum product line, developed by Reksoft and spun off in the end of 2005.



In 2005 Reksoft was awarded Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Status, the top level of Microsoft solutions partnerships.



About Reksoft (www.reksoft.com):

Since 1991 Reksoft provides offshore software development services with a key focus on Telecommunications, Hospitality & Travel, and Financial Services sectors. Reksoft has been delivering software outsourcing solutions for the past 15 years, winning a loyal customer base of such leading enterprises as Aastra Telecom, Comverse, Dirol Cadbury, First Hop, Frankotyp Postalia, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, Philip Morris, ProSieben, Saxo Bank, Siemens Switzerland, SoftBrands Hospitality, Swisscom Mobile, T-Systems and UPM. Currently the company counts 300+ employees and has completed the FY2005 with $ 9 mln. in revenue.

