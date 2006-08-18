New Financial Report Writer Added to ERP Software Suite by Technology Group International

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Scott Smith, President of Technology Group International, noted, “The report writer allows both existing and new Enterprise 21 customers to produce sophisticated financial reports with very minimal effort or data set up. It is designed to fully capture the advanced general ledger and financial reporting structure inherent in our ERP software.”



Technology Group International (TGI), a leading ERP software solution provider, announced the release of an easy to use financial report writer that is fully integrated into TGI’s flagship software product, Enterprise 21.



The new report writer automatically exports data from Enterprise 21’s General Ledger module into commonly used spreadsheet programs such as Microsoft Excel. This export process gives the average user the ability to quickly produce financial data in a presentation format that is easily customized to mimic their organization’s unique look and feel.



Sample financial reports include:



• Balance Sheets

• Income Statements

• Profit and Loss Statements

• Financial Ratios

• Cash Flows



The financial report writer accommodates organizations with multiple departments, cost centers, divisions, or companies. It is available with all new sales of the Enterprise 21 ERP system.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



