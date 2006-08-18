Kanban: Small Piece of Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --According to Datacraft Solutions’ Chairman and CEO Stephen Parker, “We enable companies to sign up using our “software as a service” (SaaS) model and gain immediate realized value and visibility to their supply chain. We provide them with the most optimum platform to create and maintain their Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks.” Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks, by default it incorporates the kanban process. Kanban is but a small piece of the process which is essential to a successful supply chain. Datacraft Solutions enables companies of any size to gain full and unbiased visibility within their supply chain. Companies utilizing a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network are able to realized immediate value no matter the direction within the value chain from which they start. This critical lean technology is all about the demand/pull which starts from the customer and drives the whole supply chain for the organization.



Datacraft Solutions is applying the lessons of continuous improvement to their platform, making the replenishment supply chain digital kanban implementation more efficient and effective as time goes on. This optimization occurs on an ongoing basis.



According to Parker, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before you can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in your operations.”



Datacraft Solutions uses the on-demand delivery model because many of the kanban solutions used by Fortune 100 and 500 companies are well outside the budget of small to mid-sized companies. Datacraft Solutions provides solutions that allow even the smallest companies to remain competitive, without having to incur costly IT expenses.



Sharing knowledge is also a key new distinction in the replenishment supply chain digital kanban world; as the solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, Datacraft Solutions draws upon the insights and experiences of their client base to enhance the functionality of their product offerings.



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network.



