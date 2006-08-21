VISIBILITY ERP Strong Match for Cable Assemblies Leader Amphenol Sine Systems

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



The Sine Companies upgraded to the latest Version 6 product 6.44 and at the same time created a new entity that was made up of data from two existing entities. Visibility assisted them by converting data to the appropriate entities so that the ERP structure meets their business requirements. Additionally, The Sine Companies had Visibility Corporation provide custom services to assist in allowing the WIP variance to break down MLO of the variance and post it to separate material, labor, overhead variance accounts. This enabled them better reporting on each MLO component rather than having a single number to assess.



ISO 9001 Registered

AMPHENOL - SINE Systems * PYLE Connectors Corporation has been recognized by Underwriters Laboratories, Inc., as an ISO 9001:1994 Registered Firm since August 22, 1995.



In 1996, The Sine Companies, Inc., having maintained its reputation as a well respected manufacturer and distributor of connectors and engineered cable assemblies, was approached by Amphenol Corporation; also a maker of connectors, cable and interconnect systems. Amphenol began preliminary negotiations in early of 1996 concluding that the acquisition of Sine would be the ideal strategy with which to expand their share of the interconnect and cable assembly market. Pyle-National, having been acquired by Amphenol Corporation two years prior is also a member of the Amphenol family. The acquisition between The Sine Companies, Inc. and Amphenol Corporation was finalized in September of 1996.



Recently Amphenol Sine Systems * Pyle Connectors Corporation was restructured into smaller more refined entities: Cable Assembly and Connector Component. Amphenol Sine Systems is focused on Cable Assemblies, and is based in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.



