Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Promotes Fisher

East Dorset, VT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --Katie McKenzie Martinez, Human Resources liaison at Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, has sent word that Kenneth Fisher, 46, of Shaftsbury, VT was promoted to Production Manager at the East Dorset-based company early last month. Fisher has been with the high-tech manufacturing firm since June 2004 when he joined the company as a Production Technician.



“Ken has had an excellent two years with us and we’re certain he will add to the continued success of Pad Print Machinery,” said McKenzie Martinez. “He has a lot of fresh ideas and is a terrific team member.”



Fisher fills the void created when former Production Manager, Scott Newman, had to unexpectedly move to Atlanta, GA. Newman joined Pad Print Machinery of Vermont in 1996 and continues as the company’s southeastern United States Territory Sales Engineer.



Fisher’s Production Manager responsibilities now include overseeing six employees, managing the Ink room, the Pad room and all sampling work done on-site. To learn more about the pad printing process, follow this Wikipedia link: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pad_printing or view the company’s website at www.padprintmachinery.com.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont

Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father’s workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father’s textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 34 highly-skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont’s newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMOV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



Recently, the company introduced the XD-400 Digital Series, its first “pad-less” machine. The digital series machines are capable of instantaneously changing the printed image.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



