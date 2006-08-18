Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Receives Recognition for Recent Donation to Central New Jersey Council, Boy Scouts of America

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently donated a Bobcat to the Central New Jersey Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA).



John E. Gliot, Program Director, Central New Jersey Council, BSA stated in a letter to Dallas Contracting “You have made a great impact in improving the quality of the camping facilities of the Central New Jersey Council, Boy Scouts of America. Your recent donation of a Bobcat has already had an immediate impact on the camp. Your contribution will help provide a better facility and lasting memories for thousands of Scouts that attend camp each year. Thank you for your willingness to support our Scouting program.”



Mr. Gliot also added “Thank you for helping us serve our youth, communities and nation by building tomorrow’s leaders. Your support of over 17,000 members in the Central New Jersey Council, BSA is deeply appreciated. Without the support of our community, Scouting would not be able to grow and thrive today, thank you.”



Mr. Donald E. Sisto, Vice President of Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. stated” We are happy to support the Scouting program and was thrilled to learn that our donation of a Bobcat to the Boy Scouts of America was helping to improve the quality of their camping facilities.”



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Building Demolition, On Site Concrete Crushing and Recycling, Demolition Consulting and Estimating Services, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



