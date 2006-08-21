Pro NFL Player to Unveil his Own Non-Profit Foundation

Montreal, QB, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --It’s always appreciated when celebrities and pro athletes give something back to their communities. Clinton Hart of the San Diego Chargers is doing just that. Although he has always been an active contributor to his community, later this year he will be unleashing the Clinton Hart Foundation, a non-profit organization catering to at-risk youth.



Hart’s road to the NFL was not your typical one. Although he played football in high school, he never had the chance to play college football, instead choosing to play baseball in order to be closer to his family. His talent began to show playing arena football after college, giving him the chance to try out for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003. Recently he signed with John Bermudez of Team One Sports and Entertainment, helping him land a three-year deal with the San Diego Chargers.



Despite all of Hart’s success he has never forgotten his roots. Hart enjoys working with kids, putting on yearly football camps and volunteering at a local sports complex near his hometown in Florida. The Clinton Hart Foundation will in essence be an extension of what he has been doing in the past, helping kids and underprivileged youth stay on their feet with sports, awareness programs and counseling.



What was really needed for the foundation to take off was a logo. For this, LogoBee.com was contracted for the development and design. Interestingly, some of the initial design concepts came from Clint Hart himself. The finalized logo design incorporates Clint’s stylish signature that many die hard fans have already seen scribbled onto footballs, hats and t-shirts. “I think the logo is great because it’s effective in creating a bond between me and my fans” said Hart. “It has an open feel to it which is essential in communicating my foundation’s mission and services to those in need.”



