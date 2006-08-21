Author, Walter Frazier, Sheds Shining Light On Black Relationships amidst Recent Negativity

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --PublishAmerica is proud to present In Due Time by breakout author Walter L. Frazier Jr. In Due Time is the fictional story of Mark Anthony, a man many guys can relate to, who goes away to college to better himself, but in the process he learns a hard lesson in women and life and an even harder lesson about himself. Not wanting too much out of life, like most of us, he just wants family, love, a career and a few things in between. Upon seeing an old girlfriend that he hasn’t spoken to in over a decade, Mark realizes his life could forever change. In one brief moment Mark Anthony’s whole life could change. Mark Anthony is now forced to face the demons of his past to protect his future, but to face the demons he has to relive the hell of his past he tried so hard to forget.



In Due Time is the first book released by Walter L. Frazier, Jr., who plans to depict his male characters in a more positive light rather than the typical cheating and sexually promiscuous ways of most male characters in African-American novels. Walter L. Frazier, Jr. wants to change the perception of black males and relationships and dismiss the myth that black love is extinct.



The former United States Marines now spends his spare time participating in community programs benefiting inner city youths. The breakout author finds it fulfilling and his life long purpose to mentor the youth and serve as an example for a positive black male role model. Not to mention that the black belt martial artist also teaches martial arts and boxing to inner city youth as an excellent way to help instill confidence.



To schedule an interview with author, Walter L. Frazier Jr. or to receive review copies, please contact Fabiola Fleuranvil at (404) 437-0078



EDITORS: For interview requests or review copies, contact:

Fabiola Fleuranvil, Publicist

Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com

(404) 437-0078



