Wondershare PPT2Flash Professional Comes now! – Create engaging flash-based presentations, demonstration and training!

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --Wondershare, the global award-winning provider of presentation solutions, today released PPT2Flash Professional. As an upgrade product, it begins to lead an edge in the PowerPoint conversion tools market by its uniqueness.



Wondershare PPT2Flash Professional is a program with quality and security. It has diverse new features to support high quality conversion and flexible output options. Among users it has enjoyed a great reputation in converting perfect graphics and images. Still impressive are the audio and slides sync support and the LMS support.



Wondershare PPT2Flash Professional is trusty. Clean awards from prominent software web sites are evidence. It does not have any form of malware, including but not limited to spyware, hijacker, toolbar and dialer. Installation brings no harm to the computer.



Wondershare PPT2Flash Professional is a user–oriented application. Users’ comments and suggestions in the online survey play an important role of the design of this software. That guarantees more practical functions for users in the application.



More to come are the excellent technical support and attractive upgrade offer. The Customer Service Center is open in 24 hours and an email reply is within 24 hours. Upgrade is regular and free.



PPT2Flash Professional at a glance:

Name: PPT2Flash Professional

Version: 3.0.6

Author: Wondershare Software

Language: English

Platform: Window2003/Window XP/ Window 2003

Size: 9.79MB

Price: $199.95 including free updates

Product page: http://www.sameshow.com/powerpoint-to-flash-pro.html

Homepage: http://www.sameshow.com



About Wondershare

Since its foundation in 2003, Wondershare Software has always been advancing its undertaking of developing powerful multimedia applications for individuals and companies. Wondershare’s flagship software packages, including PPT2DVD and PPT2Flash, enable users without any programming knowledge or technical skills to create inspiring video and flash demonstration for web publishing, online education, and business presentation.

Visit http://www.wondershare.com and unleash the power of high-impact presentation with Wondershare.



