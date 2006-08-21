Busy Fall Season Anticipated in the Pocono Mountains Despite High Gas Prices

Pocono Mountains, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --The Pocono Mountains, a long-time favorite driving destination for vacationers, anticipates a busy fall season despite high gas prices.



The majority of visitors to the Pocono Mountains come from nearby surrounding areas such as Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey and Delaware, all of which are a fairly short drive when compared to other vacation alternatives. Outdoor activities such as golfing, whitewater rafting, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hiking, biking, horseback riding and various ways to view the fall foliage in conjunction with fall events and festivals, family attractions, historical sites and relaxing mountain escapes promise a busy fall season.



Robert Uguccioni, executive director of the Pocono Mountains Vacation Bureau, Inc. states, “In the past years, we haven’t seen a significant increase or decrease in business in relation to gas prices. We don’t expect anything different this year. With so much going on in the four-county region, fall is always a busy season.”



If anything, the Pocono Mountains may actually see an increase in the number of visitors this fall due to high gas prices. A recent study by The Conference Board revealed that 63% of American families who have changed their vacation plans due to the price hike have decided to stay closer to home. With the Pocono Mountains in close proximity to Philadelphia and New York City in addition to many other major cities and towns, the Pocono Mountains is predicted to be a popular destination this fall.



Comprehensive Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at 800poconos.com or by phone at 800-POCONOS (800-762-6667). The Pocono Mountains Vacation Bureau, Inc. is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne in northeastern Pennsylvania.



