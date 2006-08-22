Pocono Garlic Festival 2006

Pocono Mountains, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2006 --The annual Pocono Garlic Festival will be held Saturday, September 2, 2006 in Stroudsburg from 10am-5pm. Admission is free, as are all events at the festival including live entertainment.



Four stages will be continually packed with entertainment all day long. Much of it will be performed by some of the area's most distinguished musicians. But there will also be the offbeat -- the garlic-eating tuba players, the opera singers belting loose with classical garlic arias, belly dancers performing with strategically-placed garlic cloves and dancers presenting the long-censored garlic fertility dance.



The food will be abundant, and in keeping with the purpose for the festival, garlic-oriented. About 35 restaurants and assorted maverick cooks and chefs are planning to dazzle festival goers with their creations. They range from the gourmet, to the tried and true such as garlic roasted pig, to the outright zany, like roasted garlic ice cream and garlic funnel cakes. There is so much food that many festival goers bring along coolers so they can take some home.



During the Pocono Garlic Festival, Stroudsburg puts out the welcome mat. All parking in the borough is free and there is a free garlic shuttle bus from additional parking areas near



Stroudsburg High School. Merchants along Main Street will join in the festival spirit with sidewalk sales.



Stroudsburg's Council recently proclaimed Stroudsburg to be the "Garlic Capital of the World." About 60 stands in all will be offering their wares, including garlic, food and crafts. For more details, please go to www.poconogarlic.com.



Sponsors and supporters of the event include the Borough of Stroudsburg, Cook’s Touch Restaurant, Monroe County Commissioners, Pennsylvania Partnership for the Arts, Pocono Mountains Vacation Bureau, Inc., Sarah Street Grill, Willowtree Inn and WBRE and WYOU news.



Comprehensive Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at 800poconos.com or by phone at 800-POCONOS (800-762-6667). The Pocono Mountains Vacation Bureau, Inc. is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne in northeastern Pennsylvania.



Note to editors: Complete lists of food and entertainment are available as well as high resolution images. Cooks, entertainers and growers will be on-site for interviews.



