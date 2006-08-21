BMC Capital Provides $3.8M Loan for a Multi-tenant Retail Center in Spring, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, August 21, 2006, that it originated a $3.8 million loan for the acquisition of Woodlands Green Retail Center. The property is a 27,940 rentable sq. ft. multi-tenant retail center at 25919 IH 45 North in Spring, Texas, just south of The Woodlands, Texas. Built in 2004, the center is 86% leased.



“Due to the borrowers’ exit strategy, they did not want a loan with treasury defeasance,” says Keith Van Arsdale, Director of BMC Capital’s Southwest Operations. “We provided a non-recourse, fixed rate loan with a declining pre-pay and no reserves for tenant improvements and leasing commissions. The borrower found these loan features very attractive.”



The buyer was a California-based investor. Don Stringham and Todd Carlson with Marcus and Millichap represented the buyer and seller.



About BMC Capital, LP



