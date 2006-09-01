Travelers First Travel on the Web

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --As the world is getting smaller, people are traveling more and more. The survival skills that any seasoned traveler must have are not as clear as they might seem. John Newman, webmaster of travellerpass.com comments: “There are many ways for a vacation or a business trip to go horribly wrong. Ensuring that these things will not happen is actually easier than you might think. It just takes a little practice”



The Internet is now serving a role that nobody would have dared think about even ten years ago. Information can be crucial in these circumstances and knowing where to find it can literally mean the difference. “This is the entire purpose of our website”, the same John Newman continues, “We tried to provide accurate information while also trying to bring the best deals for our customers. Going on a trip without plane or hotel room reservations is like asking for trouble to happen.”



As you are very well aware though, the reason behind most of the online travelers checking websites like travellerpass.com is to find exceptional deals. “Indeed, this is why most of our customers visit us and this also one of our most appreciated services. You can actually end up spending less by ordering on the web, because many hotels and airlines are now aware of what this potential marketing medium can bring. The prices offered for hotel room reservations are usually cheaper than those obtained by directly phoning the hotel lobby. This is why we stay in business.”



But there are other dangers to traveling other than the risks of not finding a plane ticket or a free hotel room. This is especially true for travelers who decide to take their pet along. Many hotels refuse such customers. “We try to provide accurate information by explicitly stating if a certain hotel allows pets or not.”, John Newman explains. Also some vegetarians might be in for a shock when presented the daily menu that some offers include. “Despite our attempts to provide as much relevant information as possible, this sort of accidents still happen. We highly recommend that in those rare circumstances that this sort of information is missing, to call directly the hotel staff to ask about these issues.”



About travelerpass.com



Travellerpass.com offers a unique range of services ranging from plane ticket reservations to hotel rooms reservations. The unique special offers that can be found here has already turned this site into a point of reference for those in search of a safe and affordable travel experience.



