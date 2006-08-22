LousyWriter.com Helps College Students Become Better Writers

Surfside, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2006 --This fall more than 16 million students will be enrolled in our nation’s colleges and universities, and nearly all of these students will need help with their writing assignments, from writing college essays to writing dissertations.



When students need help with grammar, spelling, writing style, and punctuation, they can turn to an online resource called LousyWriter.com, at http://www.LousyWriter.com. It is a reference center that offers free grammar lessons and free writing lessons.



At LousyWriter.com, college students can learn how to write different types of copy. Under its “How to Write Better” section, students can learn how to write college essays, speeches, resumes, cover letters, subject lines, business correspondence, reports, and much more.



Students trying to write correctly no longer need to break their pencil points or snap their pens in half out of frustration. LousyWriter.com teaches students the mechanics of good writing, including using correct punctuation and style, constructing proper sentences, and writing in Plain English to communicate clearly and effectively. A popular part of LousyWriter.com is its “Grammar Mistakes” section which shows students common grammar mistakes and how to fix each one.



“We want college students to ace their papers this semester,” says Brian Konradt, founder of LousyWriter.com. “Our website empowers students to write with more confidence. We give students the ‘know-how’ and the ‘how-to’ of writing better.”



Students can avoid writing mistakes easily by doing their research before, during and after the writing process. LousyWriter.com’s enormous “Resources” database aids college students in finding style guides for APA, Chicago, and MLA; as well as research tools, dictionaries, thesauri, citation resources, and writing exercises to improve writing style, vocabulary, punctuation and spelling.



Since its launch in mid-2006, LousyWriter.com has helped many students learn how to write better. Its founder, Brian Konradt, has been a professional freelance writer for over a decade. His goal in launching LousyWriter.com is to provide a first-rate place to learn the mechanics of good writing.





