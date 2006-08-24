New Tank and Container Manufacturers Directory Launched By ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2006 --ForeignTradeExchange.com, an international industrial marketplace and electronic manufacturers directory, today announced it released its latest offerings of tanks, containers and storage equipment from manufacturers, exporters and wholesalers worldwide.



The directory includes offerings of tanks and containers from manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, India, China, Germany, Italy, Brazil and many other countries, all of which have been reviewed and approved for inclusion in the directory by ForeignTradeExchange.com's editors.



The directory includes an extensive selection of tanks, including, but not limited to welded, under-ground, above-ground, liquid, gas, fuel and oil tanks, chemical, corrosion resistant, concrete, dewatering, dispensing, permanent storage tanks, seamless, heated, high pressure, PVC, reaction mixing, horizontal, holding tanks, hydraulic, self-cleaning, sanitary, sludge, reservoir, transformer, waste water, slurry, air, aquaculture and custom made tanks.



The tanks are available directly from manufacturers, constructed in various materials such as stainless steel, wood, steel, acrylic, alloy steel, carbon steel, cast iron, aluminum, brass, copper, reinforced plastic, galvanized steel, titanium, nickel alloy, polypropylene, polyethylene, rubber, Teflon, rubber, thermoplastic, corrosion resistant and other materials. Including glass lined, epoxy lined, nickel alloy lined, fiberglass lined and copper lined.



The types of containers presented in the directory include baskets, bins, boxes, cartons. jars, tubs, air-tight storage containers, plastic, metal, tin, buckets, food storage containers, bulk, ISO shipping and transport containers, waste containment equipment, clear plastic, insulated and other containers for industrial, shipping and commercial applications.



The directory is available online at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/tanks_containers.html.



The directory also includes a new and fully interactive trade forum for registered members to post and explore offers to buy and sell all kinds of tanks, containers and storage equipment, as well as other industrial products. According to the company, the directory will soon be available in Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com



ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/



