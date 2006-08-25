Automate and Schedule Repetitive Tasks

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --GoldSolution Software announces the release of My Macros 1.6, a handy utility for the Windows operating system that automates and schedules all of the repetitive tasks you face each day.



Nowadays, more and more people use computers to do some jobs, and there are lots of duplicate tasks such as typing the same letters, backing up important data and sending emails. It makes people tedious and boredom.



My Macros helps you to automate all of the repetitive tasks you face each day. It records all operation of mouse and keystrokes and saves them as macros. You can also create macros manually with macro editor. Then My Macros can play back the recorded macros to automate recorded tasks any number of times.



Hundreds of possible hotkeys are available to run macros. And you can play back macros at schedule time



My Macros is very easy to use, it saves time and reduces the number of repetitive tasks in your day. It doesn't require any programming experience.



My Macros is the right choice for automation software. It is both affordable to every computer user and a real value.



System Requirements

My Macros will run under Windows 98, Me, NT, 2000, XP and 2003 on an Intel-based 586 PC or greater. The program requires 32 MB of RAM and 3 MB disk space to install.



Price and Availability

My Macros is available now. The price for single user license is $29.95 USD. A trial version is available from GoldSolution Software web site at:

http://www.drivermagician.com/AutomationSoftware/



EVALUATION COPIES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST



