Kellie's Candies Nut-Free Confections Signs Licensing Agreement with Marc Brown Studios, Creator of the Childrens Charachter ARTHUR The Aardvark

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2006 --Martha MacDougall, President and Owner of Kellie’s Candies Nut-Free Confections Inc., announced today their signing of a licensing agreement with Marc Brown Studios of Hingham, MA, creators of the popular children’s television program, Arthur™. The Woburn confectioner will produce nut-free chocolate bars bearing the likenesses of characters created by local author, Marc Brown. Sales of the nut-free bars have already begun at Kellie’s Candies website, www.nutfreecandy.com with proceeds being donated to the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) of Alexandria, VA, and other groups that provide food allergy education and awareness programs. Last year, WGBH-TV in association with Marc Brown Studios, produced an episode of the famous cartoon titled “Binky Goes Nuts” where one of the characters, “Binky Barnes” learns he has a life-threatening peanut allergy. Martha MacDougall appears on the show with her daughter Kellie, who is the inspiration for the company and also suffers from a peanut allergy.



Kellie’s Candies Nut-Free Confections is a family owned company, with President Martha MacDougall and her husband, Tim, both of Wilmington, MA, running the daily operations from their new facility in Woburn, MA. All of their confections are nut-free and safe for the more than 3 million Americans with peanut and tree nut allergies. The signing of this licensing agreement with Marc Brown Studios will coincide with the launch of a new web page at www.nutfreecandy.com called “Helping Others” where profits from the sale of these products will be donated to specific charitable organizations. For further information, please contact either Martha or Tim MacDougall at 1-781-569-0601, or by email at info@nutfreecandy.com.





