FOREX Business School Offers Partner Franchises

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2006 --FOREXBusinessSchool.com (FBS) announced today at a meeting of investment consultants in Boston, Massachusetts that it is offering a limited number of exclusive partner franchise online currency trading schools.



“This will be a very unique and low entry cost program designed to produce more independent FOREX education entrepreneurs”, says Leonard Cox, now senior VP of the FBS Partner Group.



To develop the partner franchise program, FOREX Business School has solicited advisory consultation from professional investors and educators around the world. The FBS Partner Group has researched various web-based franchise programs.



Information about the FOREX Business School Partner Franchise Program can be found at www.FBSPartners.com.



Learn2Know Group CEO, Mark Robinson, "This is a great opportunity for webmasters and business owners to enter the FOREX education market. Our partner group is prepared to provide a full service and support program to FBS franchisees."



About FOREX Business School

FOREX Business School (FBS) was recently established by a group of experienced investment professionals and college educators. The primary goal of FBS is to increase the percentages of winning FOREX traders by providing comprehensive academic preparation via online training and supplemental resources.



