uCertify releases new Exam Simulation on CIW 1D0-435 exam

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2006 --uCertify, a premier organization in research and training for IT certification, has announced the release date of its new Exam Simulation on 1D0-435 CIW JavaScript fundamentals exam. The full version will be released on September 30, 2006. Customers are offered a lucrative pre-release discount of 50%, on purchases before the release date.



The uCertify Exam Simulation PrepKit for CIW 1D0-435 exam is prepared, keeping in mind all the exam objectives. It provides 8 mock tests and 300 questions. Each question is accompanied with explanatory notes. These comprehensive study notes will help the candidate learn the basic features of JavaScript.



“This PrepKit provides the candidates a thorough understanding of JavaScript fundamentals and it covers all that the exam demands. All the same, this will help them write JavaScript language and design client side platform independent solutions,” said Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Quality Manager, uCertify. He added, “The vast popularity of our PrepKits reveals the students' confidence in our products and encourages us to further add to the range of our products.”



The CIW JavaScript fundamentals 1D0-435 exam is required for CIW Certified Instructor and Master CIW Enterprise Developer certifications. Candidates have to answer 50 objective type questions within a time period of 75 minutes. To qualify the test, a candidate must answer at least 38 questions correctly.



The new PrepKit is packed with Technical Articles, Tips and Tricks, and How Tos... This PrepKit also includes Diagnostic and Adaptive Tests to estimate a candidate's in-depth knowledge of the subject. The simulation tests are both in Test and Learn modes that prove to be of immense help. A detailed score sheet is provided after every test that will help him discover his strengths and weaknesses.



http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CIW/1D0-435.html



http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify



uCertify is a research organization that provides e-learning tools for various IT exams. The company offers exam preparation solutions for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors.



uCertify has been helping IT students get certified and become successful professionals. Thousands of IT professionals across the globe have used uCertify products and excelled in their career. More information about uCertify is available at:

http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



