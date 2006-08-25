Topazery.com Expands Vintage Jewelry Showcase with Carl Blackburn’s Neo Classics™ & Neo Renaissance™ Collections

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --Topazery.com has announced the addition of Carl Blackburn’s Neo Classics™ & Neo Renaissance™ collections to its virtual fine jewelry showcase. Established in 2001, Topazery.com is widely recognized as among the world’s leading retailers of vintage diamond and gemstone jewelry. With the debut of Carl Blackburn’s newest collections, the company marks its entrance into the arena of revivalist couture designer jewelry.



“Excellent craftsmanship, attention to detail, and high quality diamonds are hallmarks of Carl Blackburn fine jewelry,” says Jan Walden, owner of Topazery.com. “Everyone on his staff has been professional, enthusiastic, and supportive. We are looking forward to working together with the Carl Blackburn team to offer his stunning jewelry to our customers.” The designer is pleased that his collection has found a welcome home at Topazery.com. “Jan has a wonderful ability to capture the mystique and romance of vintage, handcrafted jewelry,” explains Blackburn. “Her site is truly one-of-a-kind, and the hands-on service she provides customers is outstanding.”



Blending rich iconography with garden motifs, the Carl Blackburn Neo Classics Couture Collection recalls the grandeur of Europe’s Baroque, Victorian, Edwardian, and Art Deco periods, as well as Hollywood’s Golden Age. Although inspired by the past, the jewelry retains a remarkably modern feel. “The Neo Classics line is perfectly balanced combination of old and new,” adds Walden, “one that speaks to the woman of the 21st century.” Blackburn’s heirloom collection is handcrafted in 18k white, yellow, and rose gold, as well as platinum, and includes rings, earrings, eternity, bands, and pendant necklaces—each piece set with up to 4 carats of dazzling F/VVS diamonds. The Neo Renaissance Collection is crafted in sterling silver and 18k gold, and makes its debut with bold sets of diamond cufflinks, accented by regal insignias. Designed to honor today’s renaissance professionals, each set is offered with a lifetime replacement guarantee and presented in a handcrafted gift box.



To view Carl Blackburn’s showcase please visit www.topazery.com. To learn more about Carl Blackburn visit the designer’s website: www.carlblackburn.com.



