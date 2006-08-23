Automation Anywhere 3.0 Easily Automates Business and IT Processes

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2006 --Tethys Solutions, LLC has released Automation Anywhere 3.0, an intelligent Windows automation application for business and IT tasks. With no programming knowledge required, you can record keyboard and mouse actions, or create automation scripts using wizards. The program's Premier license allows you to turn your script into an EXE file that can run on any Windows PC, to provide portability to these custom automations.



New features in version 3.0 includes an award winning, redesigned user interface, a Web recorder that significantly improves web automation reliability, an auto-response capability that allows you to trigger task in response to many events, new Internet automation templates that allow web data extraction and many new automation commands.



Business users and non-technical workers can use Automation Anywhere's intuitive task recording features to record actions, without having to write programming scripts. In just a few minutes, these recorded steps can then be converted into interactive steps, allowing you to create complex programs that automate business processes. For example, you can check inventory levels and automatically order supplies. It's easy to generate reports, send emails, and perform many business functions.



Power users and professional programmers can use Automation Anywhere to automate IT tasks. You can do software testing, perform system administration tasks, monitor websites, support data entry and data processing, update databases, and schedule other tasks. Automation Anywhere can serve as an automation platform to run, integrate, schedule, and manage other scripts such as VBScripts and JScripts.



In addition to all of these functions of the product's Standard license, the Premier license allows you to turn tasks into executable EXE files that can be run on any Windows PC. You can generate EXEs to manage and configure software, and alter software behavior. The program's SMART technology makes automatic adjustments while replaying your EXE file, to seamlessly run tasks across computers. With this powerhouse feature, business and IT groups can create and deploy interactive, intelligent scripts in record time.



Whether you're a business person who wants to automate business functions without hiring a programmer to do the work, or an IT manager who needs an automation tool that can create powerful scripts in minutes rather than weeks, Automation Anywhere has the tools that you need.



Price and Licensing:



Prices begin at $129.95(US). In addition to Standard licensing, the company also offers Premier licensing, allowing generated EXE files to run on 100's additional computers. For short term or temporary business needs, you can also secure a 3-month On Demand license.



System requirements:



Automation Anywhere 3.0 runs under Windows NT4, 2000, XP, or 2003. You can download a free trial version from http://www.tethyssolutions.com/automation-software.htm.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About Tethys Solutions, LLC:



Tethys Solutions, LLC offers smart automation software solutions. Tethys' satisfied customers include a full range of users from Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of entrepreneurial startups and small business users, power plant operators and auction houses, homemakers, financial advisors, and educators.



In addition to Automation Anywhere, the company also offers Workspace Macro and Workspace Macro Pro, Windows macro recording and editing programs with enterprise class reliability and accuracy, plus many advanced keyboard and mouse macro features; and Launch-n-Go, a desktop toolbar and program launcher that is fully integrated with Windows' context (right-click) menu. Computer Shopper magazine calls Launch-n-Go "Windows automation at its finest." The company also offers Tethys Productivity Essentials package for businesses and personal use, and Tethys Macro SDK for developers.



