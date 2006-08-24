The Mystic Village Online Community Is Now Active

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2006 --Robert Morgen, author of the popular book "Kundalini Awakening for Personal Mastery” (ISBN: 0-9773801-0-6) has just created a new Online Community for those interested in meditation, energy work, healing and meditation for martial artists.



Meditation is simple and easy, yet many people over-complicate the process accidentally. The Mystic Village Online Community provides resources to help anyone learn to make a better Mind/Body/Spirit connection.



Hosted by Morgen, this Community is a place for others to ask questions, share experiences and meet other meditators. Resources include articles, columns, discussion groups and more.



“Personal Mastery is an incremental process,” says Morgen. “Rather than making huge, unsustainable changes, it’s all about developing your true self and becoming the person you were meant to be. No matter who or where you are, your path to your own Personal Mastery starts right NOW!”



About the Author

Robert Morgen is a Reiki Master who holds a Black Belt in Hoshinjutsu and the founder of the Mystic Village Online Community at www.mysticvillage.com



He writes a regular column on subtle (or internal) energy for Fight Times Magazine and a column on Kundalini Awakening at Alumbo.com. He’s the author of 3 books and 4 CDs on meditation and energy work.



In addition to teaching about energy work and Kundalini Awakening he also donates time to teach about Renewable Energy, Alternative Building and Creating Sustainable Lifestyles in various Public Schools.



He’s a member of the Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids as well as the International Bujinkan Dojo Association, Canemasters International and the International Combat Hapkido Federation.



He travels and teaches as much as possible and you can learn more about his books, Kundalini and Martial Arts Seminars and FREE newsletter and events at his website.



His new book “Easy Meditation for Martial Artists” (ISBN: 0-9773801-3-0) will be available in October, 2006.



"Robert Morgen’s Easy Meditation CD Set" is also available at Amazon.com, retail outlets around the country and directly from the publisher at the website listed below.



