Book "Kundalini Awakening For Personal Mastery" Reveals Step-By-Step Methods That Allow Anyone To Access Pool Of Energy

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2006 --Robert Morgen, teacher of the popular seminar series “Kundalini Awakening with Robert Morgen” has published a book. "Kundalini Awakening for Personal Mastery” (ISBN: 0-9773801-0-6) is now available in bookstores everywhere.



The kundalini is a pool of energy that lies at the base of the spine. Dormant in most people, it can be awakened in a carefully controlled manner. The benefits of awakening the kundalini are well documented and include better health, higher levels of energy and a much greater mind/body/spirit connection. Kundalini energy can be accessed and used by anyone regardless of religious faith or spiritual path.



“The kundalini can show you why you’re here, what life is really all about and help unveil the mysteries surrounding our everyday lives. This book can teach you to calm your mind, improve your health and eyesight and develop abilities that most people don’t even believe in,” says Morgen.



With this innovative book students can learn meditations and exercises needed to develop a better mind/body/spirit connection. The simple, easy exercises can be done by anyone at any experience level. The step-by-step progression of the exercises allows students to expand their abilities and promotes health, increased energy and a well balanced life.



Practice of the meditations, exercises and attitudes taught will allow students to awaken their kundalini in a safe, efficient manner without harmful side effects sometimes experienced by students less well-trained. Students learn how to access their inner wisdom and connect to the universe at a spiritual level. The exercises allow the student to progress at their own rate without a guru.



Using the exercises in this book the dedicated student can not only learn to tap into these hidden reserves of energy, but do so safely and efficiently.



The topics covered include:

Meditation Basics: unlocking your inner power

Kundalini and Enlightenment

Developing your Self-Awareness

Seeing and feeling energy

Complete Self Acceptance

Becoming your ‘True Self’

Opening and Balancing the Chakras



“Personal Mastery is an incremental process,” says Morgen. “Rather than making huge, unsustainable changes, it’s all about developing your true self and becoming the person you were meant to be. No matter who or where you are, your path to your own Personal Mastery starts right NOW!”



About the Author

Robert Morgen is a Reiki Master who holds a Black Belt in Hoshinjutsu and the founder of the Mystic Village Online Community at www.mysticvillage.com



He writes a regular column on subtle (or internal) energy for Fight Times Magazine and a column on Kundalini Awakening at Alumbo.com. He’s the author of 3 books and 4 CDs on meditation and energy work.



In addition to teaching about energy work and Kundalini Awakening he also donates time to teach about Renewable Energy, Alternative Building and Creating Sustainable Lifestyles in various Public Schools.



He’s a member of the Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids as well as the International Bujinkan Dojo Association, Canemasters International and the International Combat Hapkido Federation.



He travels and teaches as much as possible and you can learn more about his books, Kundalini and Martial Arts Seminars and FREE newsletter and events at his website.



His new book “Easy Meditation for Martial Artists” (ISBN: 0-9773801-3-0) will be available in October, 2006.



"Robert Morgen’s Easy Meditation CD Set" is also available at Amazon.com, retail outlets around the country and directly from the publisher at the website listed below.



