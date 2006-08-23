New Leg Wedge Side Sleeper Pillow Offers Mothers-to-be Dual Comfort and a Good Nights Sleep

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2006 --Doctors recognize that the safest position in which a pregnant woman should sleep is on their left side. Sleeping on their side helps them create proper spinal alignment and increase blood flow. This increased blood flow is beneficial to their unborn child. Side sleep also helps to reduce the lower back pain and hip pain that is prevalent in mid to late pregnancy. Moms-to-be rest comfortably while sleeping on their side with the Leg Wedge Pillow.



Discover another new and innovative product brought you by the makers of the Sleep Better Pillow.



Not only does this dual purpose pillow offer moms-to-be relief it helps all individuals in the search for comfortable sleep and pain reduction.



Open the Leg Wedge Pillow and you have an ultra-soft pillow that cradles your legs in comfort and adjusts to your natural contours. Alleviate the discomfort and pain that is caused by varicose veins, poor circulation, leg muscle cramps and restless leg syndrome. This pillow is a superb leg pillow for people with diabetes or vascular problems.



Fold the Leg Wedge Pillow in half and fastened with the Velcro fasteners and this pillow serves as a side sleeper pillow. The side sleeper knee pillow assists in keeping your spine in alignment, helps to reduce pressure that is put on your lower back and hips; lessening hip pain and lower back pain.



For people that are recuperating from an injury or from surgery, Leg wedge pillows and knee pillows assist in getting relief from the pain and muscle tension that result from being in the same position for a long period, especially if they are in an elevated position. Promotes better circulation, creates optimal blood flow to the legs and feet, and relieves tension from swollen joints and achy muscles.



The Leg Wedge Pillow is constructed of the highest quality memory foam, conveniently covered with a zippered ultra-soft removable, washable, terrycloth cover.



